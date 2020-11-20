WOW! Verde Canyon Railroad's Magical Christmas Journey™ to the North Pole!

Verde Canyon Railroad is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Verde Canyon Railroad's Magical Christmas Journey™ to the North Pole!

The Magical Christmas Journey™ to the North Pole begins on Friday, December 4th at the Verde Canyon Railroad depot in Clarkdale. Festive lights will be abundant, as will holiday treats available to enjoy while perusing the decorated depot grounds. Luminarias will light the Southwestern-style depot roofline and icicle lighting will adorn the depot's wrap-around porch and pergola.

Prior to boarding, families will be able to tour a miniature village featuring 10 tiny houses on a town square with a flight path for children, wearing provided eagle wings. A walking path for adults offers an eagle's eye-view of what these majestic birds see in flight. This unique "flight" is inspired by Verde Canyon Railroad's relationship with Liberty Wildlife of Arizona. An educational bald eagle that visits Verde Canyon Railroad regularly will be at the depot to greet the children and give "wing-flapping" lessons prior to entering the village.

The beautiful Christmas princess "Noel" the focus of our Magical Christmas Journey™ book will greet all children at the depot patio, and join for photographs before everyone boards the train for the magical train ride.

Parents, your children can join Noel's VIP Christmas Kid's Club!

IN THE MAIL

· The Magical Christmas Journey™ book autographed by Princess Noel

· A children's logo t-shirt

· A personalized letter from Santa

· A postcard to fill out and mail to Santa with three Christmas wishes

THROUGH THE INTERNET/EMAIL

· Games, puzzles, recipes and crafts

· Personal updates from Santa

AT THE TRAIN DEPOT

· Two "Reindeer Bucks" (each worth $1.00) redeemable at the depot café and the gift shop

· Photo ops with Princess Noel and Flurry, a real Bald Eagle

FROM SANTA ON THE TRAIN

· Reindeer Boogers! (don't tell the kids)

Verde Canyon Railroad's train cars and open-air viewing cars are festively ornamented and illuminated as the cheerful staff call "ALL ABOARD!" The one-hour round-trip travels into the dark of night, through a mystical tunnel, onto Santa's private tracks to the North Pole and back.

Remember that Verde Canyon Railroad is the only train in North America that offers inside and outside seating for the price of one ticket. The train cars and open-air viewing cars are all adorned in the same festive illumination.

Along the route, silhouettes of resident canyon critters will be featured in three-dimensional brilliance, lighting the journey to the Santa's special depot at the North Pole.

Soon, outside the window the North Pole appears. Passengers wait, in anticipation, for the sight of jolly Ol' Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus.

See creatively decorated buildings featuring Santa's Workshop, Mrs. Claus' Bakeshop, a naughty children's coal mine, Elf School and the Ugly Sweater Factory, among others.

Mrs. Claus and acrobatic elves will wave good-bye to Santa Claus as he boards the train for the return trip to Clarkdale. The man in the big red suit will interact with all the children and gift them with a little train memento as a reminder of their Christmas Adventure aboard Verde Canyon Railroad.

Visit verdecanyonrr.com/christmas-train for more information.

It's Not the Destination, It's the Magical Christmas Journey™!