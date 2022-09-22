Woodside Homes is now in Glendale offering up 2 different types of communities.

Woodside Homes is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Your home should be your sanctuary - a space as unique as you are, equipped to help you and your loved ones live a little easier. That's why for more than 40 years, Woodside Homes has gone beyond designing and building beautiful homes in the Southwest and on the West Coast. We're focused on simplifying the home buying process and helping you make the right choice for your priorities and lifestyle.

Village at Thunderbird offers two home collections, Icon and Legends, in a walkable, gated community inside of the Loop 101 freeway near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird. Our Icon collection offers nine floor plans ranging from 1,369 to 3,053 square feet, 2 to 6 bedrooms, and 2 to 4.5 bathrooms.

Beyond bedroom and bath counts, homes in Icon at Thunderbird are strategically designed to enhance your lifestyle. With a larger number of homeowners continuing to work from home in some capacity, having a special retreat that allows you to escape the everyday is important. So, while we offer dedicated workspaces for your 9-to-5, we also have soothing spa-like primary bathrooms for that post-clock-out escape and extended patios with large windows and sliding glass doors to let the outside in.

We believe that if your home is healthy, your family is happy - which is why homes in Icon at Thunderbird are built for your physical and financial wellbeing. The highest quality filtration keeps you breathing the freshest air and drinking the purest water. The best insultation keeps your home comfortable and energy efficient heating and cooling systems help save you money. With certifications in LEED® Gold, Indoor airPLUS, Energy Star®, WaterSense®, and Zero Energy Ready™, rest easy knowing that your home has been third-party verified and performance-tested for quality and sustainability.

LEED is a program by the US Green Building Council that provides a framework for healthy and energy efficient buildings. There are four levels of LEED: Certified, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Homes in Icon at Thunderbird are LEED Gold certified, making us one of just under 7,500 LEED Gold certified residential projects in the United States1. With a home that helps reduce your carbon footprint, you're investing in both your family's wellbeing and the world they live in. Visit woodsidehomes.com/arizona

1. USGBC. (n.d.). (rep.). LEED in Motion: Residential (pp. 1-32). Retrieved August 18, 2022, from https://www.usgbc.org/resources/leed-motion-residential-0.