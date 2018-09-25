Wolin Plastic Surgery offers facial rejuvenation with natural looking results

Wolin Plastic Surgery is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Scottsdale Plastic Surgeon - Andrew Wolin, M.D.

Double Board Certified: American Board of Plastic Surgery as well as American Board of Ear Nose and Throat / Facial Surgery

Dr. Andrew Wolin has been practicing Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Scottsdale since 1985. He is the Medical Director of the Wolin Plastic Surgery Center of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Dr. Wolin believes that the "power of beauty" is an individual experience that comes from a positive inner confidence. The art of plastic surgery is one that enhances each person's outer beauty to achieve their personal best.

Dr. Wolin is a fully trained plastic surgeon, well versed in both plastic surgery and reconstructive surgery of the face and body. Dr. Wolin brings a wealth of experience and mastery to the realm of cosmetic procedures. Using the very latest techniques and equipment, Dr. Wolin performs all modern cosmetic procedures for the face and body to include: face lifts, laser skin resurfacing, rhinoplasty, endoscopic facial surgery, breast surgery (augmentation, lift, reduction), body lifts with torso and abdominal contouring and the latest techniques in facial and body liposuction. Dr. Wolin is also an expert at autologous fat transfer and soft tissue fillers.

Dr. Wolin continues to enhance his education and expertise by attending courses in all aspects of plastic surgery. This allows him to gain knowledge in the newest, most exciting procedures available today and for tomorrow.

To book an appointment call (480) 945-8440 or visit, www.AWolin.com.