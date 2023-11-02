Winery 101: Raising a glass to memories and new adventures

Winery 101 is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Winery 101: A Toast to New Beginnings with Gallifant and SouthPaw Cellars

In the heart of Arizona, Winery 101 has been a haven for wine enthusiasts for the past 10 years, creating cherished memories that have become part of its legacy. With exceptional wine, service and industrial chic tasting room, this winery has been a hub of laughter, friendship, and unforgettable wine experiences. But now, a new chapter awaits as we prepare to bid adieu to the winemakers who have made this journey so extraordinary.

The namesake of this family-owned winery, Gallifant Cellars, is a testament to tradition and excellence. Varietals and blends filled with Old World style wines and an Italian flair. It's a collection that has captivated the hearts of patrons, earning recognition through numerous award-winning medals. Gallifant Cellars represents the heritage of winemaking, crafted with precision, love, and the experience that comes from years in the industry.

In the spirit of fun and a zest for life, the winemakers introduced SouthPaw Cellars, a unique take on Arizona wine. Often hailed as "Arizona's left-handed wine," it embodies a playful and adventurous approach to winemaking, with a focus on showcasing all that Arizona has to offer. From the iconic Arizona State logo to the South East Arizona-grown grapes, these wines proudly represent our beautiful state.

SouthPaw Cellars is where the fun, quirky, and unexpected come together. With a portfolio that includes "Chillaxin' Red," "Poolside Pink," and "Summer Sippin'," these wines have garnered awards for their delightful Arizona blends. They're the go-to for anyone with a sweet palette, and they embody the vivacious, carefree spirit of the Arizona lifestyle.

Both Gallifant Cellars and SouthPaw Cellars have played pivotal roles in the Winery 101 story. The former, as the flagship label, has showcased the mastery of winemaking and the timeless essence of traditional varietals. The latter, introduced for fun and excitement, celebrates Arizona-grown grapes with a flair, providing a taste of Arizona's soul and identity.

While Winery 101 is saying goodbye to its winemakers, it's also ushering in an exciting farewell. The Inventory Reduction Sale from October 6th to November 27th, 2023 is a remarkable event not to be missed, offering a 33% discount on all bottles and 40% discounts on case purchases. It's the ultimate opportunity to collect your favorite Gallifant and SouthPaw wines and create new memories.

As we savor these final sips, let's raise our glasses to the past and to the future. Winery 101 is continuing wine purchases Thursday-Monday and live music on Fridays and Saturdays until closing its tasting room doors on November 27, 2023.

The retirement of the winemakers isn't the end of the story; it's the beginning of new adventures. Here's to the winemakers, cherished patrons, and the countless glasses of wine that have marked our stories. Cheers!

To learn more, go to Winery101.com.