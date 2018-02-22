Why Puerto Peñasco is a great family-friendly vacation destination

Puerto Peñasco Convention and Visitors Bureau is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Travel by road continues to be the most common way to get to Puerto Peñasco. In recent years, charter flights have also begun to bring people to the area from different spots in Mexico.General location: Puerto Peñasco also known as Rocky Point is nestled in the northwestern corner of the Mexican state of Sonora, on Mexican highway #8 approximately 65 miles from the Lukeville, AZ/ Plutarco Elias Calles (Sonoyta) border crossing. It is important to note the Lukeville/Sonoyta border entry is closed from midnight until 6 a.m.

Important Customs information about crossing into Mexico. From Phoenix: Heading West from Phoenix on I-10, take Exit 112 (Highway 85 South). Continue on Highway 85 through Gila Bend, Ajo, and Why, AZ to the Lukeville crossing. From the southern side of the Phoenix area, take AZ 347 S through Maricopa to AZ 84 W, and then I-8 toward Gila Bend/ San Diego. In Gila Bend, take Highway 85 South. Another option from Maricopa is AZ 238 to Gila Bend. From Tucson: Take Ajo Way / AZ 86 W through Sells to Why. Turn left on Highway 85 S and continue on 85 to the Lukeville crossing.

From California and southwestern AZ: Puerto Peñasco can now be easily reached by car along the new Coastal Highway 003. From the US/Mexico border near San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, take Mexico highway 2 east to highway 003 that leads to Santa Clara Gulf. From Santa Clara to Puerto Peñasco it is about 1½ hours. Note: Part of this section is a toll-road.For crossing back into the U.S. by land - IMPORTANT!!

As of June 1, 2009 a passport or passport card will be required for returning to the U.S. For additional information please visit www.getyouhome.gov. By Air: The Sea of Cortés International Airport is approximately 9 miles southeast of Puerto Peñasco on the Peñasco - Caborca highway #37. The airport currently offers two runways and can receive both private and commercial planes. In 2010 the airport began to welcome charter flights from various Mexican cities including Juarez, Chihuahua, Tijuana, B.C., and Queretaro, Queretaro. For more information concerning charters, please contact the OCV directly in Puerto Peñasco.For private planes, please review Airport tab above (top of screen). Please contact the airport directly at aeropuertoppe@grupovidanta.com or by tel. from the US (011-52) 638-383-6097 to address any questions or concerns.

Puerto Peñasco Convention and Visitors Bureau

Phone Number: +52 (638) 388-0444

www.cometorockypoint.com

