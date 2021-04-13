Western Neuro shares how they create a patient experience

Western Neuro is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Western Neuro, formerly Abrazo Neuroscience Institute, in partnership with Western Neuro of Tucson, is a statewide comprehensive Neurosurgery program offering services that meet the increasing needs of our communities. Our team of neurosurgeons, neurologist, physician assistants and nurse practitioners provide a comprehensive and surgical care environment for patients with neurological disorders.

We have made it our goal to collaborate and empower the patient by involving both the patient and family in each stage of treatment and complex adult neurological problems. Reach out by calling (480) 428-3376 or learn more at www.AbrazoMedicalGroup.com