West-MEC, Western Maricopa Education Center shows off their new Bio-Science program for high school students

((SL Advertiser)) West-MEC offers certificate programs and college credit for high school students in Bio-Science, to begin training in a career they love
Posted at 8:00 AM, Nov 02, 2020
West-MEC is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

West-MEC is a career technical education public school district that focuses solely on innovative career and technical education (CTE) programs that prepare students to enter the workforce and pursue continuing education.

West-MEC CTE programs provide students opportunities to earn college credit and industry credentials. West-MEC serves more than 37,000 students from 48 high schools, across 3,600 square miles in the northern and western cities of the Phoenix Metropolitan area. West-MEC now also offers adult education programs.

The mission of West-MEC is to prepare students today for tomorrow's careers. West-MEC provides career programs in the fields of health science; information technology; transportation, distribution, and logistics; manufacturing; human services; architecture and construction; law and public safety; science, technology, engineering, and math.
