West-MEC programs prepare students for in-demand careers and college

At West-MEC, we prepare students for new, emerging and in-demand career fields. Almost shy of two decades, the public school district provides hands-on skills and valuable industry credentials to equip students for the future of work.

The school district offers 28 programs across four campuses strategically located on the north and west parts of the valley, providing Career and Technical Education (CTE) to high school students from 13 member districts.

West-MEC prepares students for the future through industry credentials, work-based learning and professional skills. Credentials that are required or preferred by industries are pre-paid for or reimbursed by the school district. All the tools and facilities are industry standard, providing the right environment for students to thrive as they pursue their dreams.

Equipped with knowledge and skills, CTE students can go directly into industry or build on existing credentials with further education. Students who wish to pursue higher education have the opportunity to earn college credit for many programs through dual enrollment. With partnerships with Arizona community colleges and universities, West-MEC completers smoothly transition into higher learning.

With eight sought-after career clusters to choose from, students can find a program to suit their interests and meet industry needs. The clusters include Architecture & Construction, Health Science, STEM, Information Technology and Human Services.

West-MEC also provides opportunities for adult learners to gain new skills through Adult Education. Recently, several adult programs were made eligible for FAFSA, making it more accessible for continuous learners or those looking to retrain.

Having a future-focused vision and collaborating with industry partners, West-MEC successfully prepares students today for tomorrow’s careers through hands-on learning, transferable professional skills and relevant industry credentials.

