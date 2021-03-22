Wells of Life is a non profit providing water in Uganda, Africa

Wells of Life is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

For the tens of thousands of young girls walking the dusty roads of Uganda, World Water Day is not a date they are familiar with. Although water is carried by mothers, boys and girls, girls are by far the most common link in this chain of poverty. When water is not available, young girls enter the cycle of poverty and begin yet another generation with a lack of hope.

World Water Day is an opportunity for those of us who have the blessing of water in abundance to share just a little with those in need, not just today, but every day. By far the biggest solvable problem on earth today is the lack of water and it could be resolved in as little as two decades if each person decided that all people in this world should have access to clean water. Every day 6,000 children die of water related diseases. “Water is a basic human right” has a very nice ring to it, but in effect it simply means that if we have human compassion, no child needs to die for lack of water. Solving the world water crisis is both the greatest challenge and the greatest opportunity our world has today. With a champion, it is one cause that can be accomplished in the next decade… why not become that champion?

Wells of Life believes a world where all people have access to clean water is truly possible. Working in Uganda we have transformed the lives of over 650,000 people through clean water over the past decade. We have a scalable plan to reach beyond 1 million people over the next 24 months, and with your help and support we can get there!

If you would like to provide the gift of water and change the world for these young children and their families contact Wells of Life at www.WellsofLife.org