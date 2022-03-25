Watch
Waymo teams up with the Epilepsy Foundation of Arizona

Posted at 8:17 AM, Mar 25, 2022
Epilepsy is one of the most prevalent neurological conditions in the world. 1 in 10 people will have a seizure in their lifetime and 1 in 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy. Everyone with epilepsy may experience it differently - have different kinds of seizures, a different frequency of seizures and a different level of interruption to their day-to-day lives. It can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender or race. 77,000 people in Arizona have epilepsy.

Waymo teams up with the Epilepsy Foundation of Arizona. To learn more, go to waymo.com and epilepsyaz.org.

