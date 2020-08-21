Menu

Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Water for Wildlife: How to help bring water to animals in need

items.[0].videoTitle
((SL Advertiser)) See how you can help bring life saving water to our wildlife through our summer drought
Posted at 8:57 AM, Aug 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-21 12:31:34-04

AZ Game and Fish is a sponsor of Sonoran Living

As part of its mission to conserve and protect the state's 800-plus species of wildlife, the Arizona Game and Fish Department maintains 3,000 water catchments in remote locations around the state. These stations provide life-saving water for all manner of wildlife year-round and are critical during the hot summer months. If you would like to help provide drinking water for wildlife, text SENDWATER to 41444 or visit SendWater.org There is no minimum donation.

Unlike most state agencies and services, Arizona Game and Fish Department receives $0 in general tax funds. The Department is expected to fund the resources, equipment and staff needed for its wildlife conservation programs via revenue from the sale of licenses and tags and the modest excise tax received from the sale of firearms and ammunition.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC15 News is expanding on CW61 Arizona. Get more local news weeknights at 9!