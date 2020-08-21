Water for Wildlife: How to help bring water to animals in need

AZ Game and Fish is a sponsor of Sonoran Living

As part of its mission to conserve and protect the state's 800-plus species of wildlife, the Arizona Game and Fish Department maintains 3,000 water catchments in remote locations around the state. These stations provide life-saving water for all manner of wildlife year-round and are critical during the hot summer months. If you would like to help provide drinking water for wildlife, text SENDWATER to 41444 or visit SendWater.org There is no minimum donation.

Unlike most state agencies and services, Arizona Game and Fish Department receives $0 in general tax funds. The Department is expected to fund the resources, equipment and staff needed for its wildlife conservation programs via revenue from the sale of licenses and tags and the modest excise tax received from the sale of firearms and ammunition.