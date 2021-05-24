Watch
Want a sexy, summer body? Give Orangetheory® Fitness a try!

Posted at 8:27 AM, May 24, 2021
Orangetheory® is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Orangetheory® makes it simple to get more life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching, and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories.

Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the 'Orange Effect' - whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours after a 60-minute workout.
Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,100 studios in 50 U.S. states and 22 countries, was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List and listed as #25 on the 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list.

Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.

