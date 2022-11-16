Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Walmart invites you to Stuff the Sleigh for Operation Santa Claus

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 8:01 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 10:01:21-05

Walmart is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

It's time to Stuff the Sleigh with Walmart and Operation Santa Claus!

Volunteers will be collecting donations outside all Phoenix Valley Walmarts on Saturday, November 19, and will have a Registry for good options for the entire Stuff the Sleigh campaign.

Operation Santa Claus has partnered with Walmart to give our generous donors a way to shop for gifts from the safety and comfort of their own homes as well. To shop the Operation Santa Claus Registry, go to www.givetotheclaus.com and click on "Walmart Registry."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway