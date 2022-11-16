Walmart invites you to Stuff the Sleigh for Operation Santa Claus

Walmart is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

It's time to Stuff the Sleigh with Walmart and Operation Santa Claus!

Volunteers will be collecting donations outside all Phoenix Valley Walmarts on Saturday, November 19, and will have a Registry for good options for the entire Stuff the Sleigh campaign.

Operation Santa Claus has partnered with Walmart to give our generous donors a way to shop for gifts from the safety and comfort of their own homes as well. To shop the Operation Santa Claus Registry, go to www.givetotheclaus.com and click on "Walmart Registry."