Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits has everything for your holiday meal from entrees to sides

Give the edible gift of fine meat this Holiday season from the 2022 winner of the Best Butcher Shop in the East Valley! If you are visiting with family and friends this Holiday season, the perfect gift choice is a Von Hanson's Meats smoked sausage bundle or a fine meat gift pack. Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits, an East Valley local old- fashioned meat market is the perfect place to find high quality scrumptious meat gifts. For 18 1/2 years, this meat market has offered customers high quality meats and side dishes for hosting that special holiday celebration or feeding the family. Famous for offering over 150 different types of fresh and smoked sausages, a perfect appetizer or gift of fine meats. If you are a hunter, bring your game in for processing and pick from Von Hanson's Meats signature sausage recipes for your game meat. Von Hanson's also offers holiday meat selections such as, prime rib bone-in and boneless, crown pork roast, smoked and spiral glazed hams, and lamb. We also have fresh seafood including shrimp and tuna. Hailing from Minnesota, this meat market offers nostalgic food from the Midwest such as lefsa, Swedish potato sausage, lutefisk, and cheese curds. Check out their scrumptious jerky. While shopping, don't forget the perfect present for your dog, smoked or raw dog bones. You will also find a wide selection of specialty woods, chips, spices, and BBQ Sauces.

Gift certificates available at the store or on line at www.vonhansonsmeats.net

