Visit Cottonwood in the heart of Arizona wine country

Located in the 'heart' of Arizona and the heart of wine country, Cottonwood is ideally situated above the heat of the desert and below the cooler temperatures of Arizona's high country. Surrounded by the red rocks of Sedona to the north east and Mingus Mountain to the south west, its lower elevation makes it a perfect spot for your next Arizona adventure. There's something for everyone and in Cottonwood, you are welcome here!

Cottonwood is the "Heart of Arizona Wine Country." An easy trip from Phoenix-only an hour and a half drive. In the center of Cottonwood, you'll find Old Town, known for its Main Street with a selection of shops, restaurants, and wine tasting rooms.

Old Town's wine tasting rooms are included in the Verde Valley Wine Trail, covering over 30 miles from Sedona to Camp Verde, Clarkdale and Jerome. Being the "Heart" of wine country, it's only fitting Cottonwood has the most selection and variety. Pick up a wine trail passport and make stops along the trail, even enter to win prizes just for enjoying Arizona wine!

Cottonwood is also known for family fun and adventure. Head to Dead Horse Ranch State Park for fishing, hiking, camping, and horse back riding. Kids of all ages will enjoy exploring the trails and capturing memories with the panoramic views of the Verde Valley as a backdrop.

When it's time for dinner, Blazin M Ranch is the spot for a true western experience complete with a cookout and entertainment. Try your skills on the mechanical bull, some target practice, and even axe throwing! Grown ups can pony up to the bar and enjoy a glass of Arizona wine or a custom cowboy cocktail. Then, it'll be time to enjoy a cookout meal with a side of singing and dancing by the Blazin' M team. It's sure to be a crowd pleaser!

Cottonwood has also become known as the spot to stay for comfort, affordability, and plenty of lodging accommodations. Whether a chain property to keep building up your points is needed, or a charming boutique style with unique amenities is in order, Cottonwood has options.

Cottonwood has it all: affordability, comfort, family fun, outdoor adventure, Arizona wine, and views. Make Cottonwood your next choice for a weekend getaway, family vacation, or trip of a lifetime. In Cottonwood, whether you visit for the "Heart of Arizona Wine Country" or the chance to share a family adventure, you'll find Cottonwood is ready to welcome you. Visit Cottonwood, you are welcome here!