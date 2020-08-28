Virol-Oxy 19 is a local eco-friendly hand & surface sanitizer

Virol-Oxy 19 is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Virol-Oxy 19 Pandemic Protection

From empty shelves in the cleaning aisle to sold-out websites and recalled hand sanitizers, it's not easy right now to find the cleaning products you need to keep your family safe and healthy.

Instead, find peace of mind in these uncertain times with the protection of Virol-Oxy 19, a revolutionary, water-based sanitizer that uses green technology powerful enough to sanitize surfaces yet gentle enough to be used on hands.

Unlike other sanitizers on the market, Virol-Oxy 19 is:

· Eco-Friendly - Non-toxic, low waste, water-based solution with reusable spray bottle

· Pandemic Proven Efficacy - ASTM E1053 tested for 99.9% effectiveness

· Long Lasting - Remains effective on surfaces for 14 days after application

· 2-in-1 Protection - Effective on both hands and surfaces

Save on the Family 4-Pack and get an additional 20 capsules for FREE by adding the Family 4-Pack to your cart and using promo code "20FREE" at checkout!

For more information, test data, and bundle offers, visit VirolOxy19.com and get your pandemic protection today!