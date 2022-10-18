VCA Animal Referral & Emergency Center of Arizona warns of the Halloween dangers to your pets

VCA Animal Referral & Emergency Center of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Halloween is all fun and games for us but our pets may not see the holiday the same way. One of the most common toxicities we see year-round but more so during the holiday season is chocolate ingestion. Baking chocolate, dark chocolate and cacao is of more risk than milk chocolate, but even this can be dangerous if enough is ingested. Please keep candy up and away from pets. Keep anything edible away from unsupervised dogs to prevent unintended ingestion. If your dog has ingested chocolate, the best recommendation is to seek veterinary care to determine if inducing vomiting is necessary as decontamination is key to prevention of dangerous signs (high heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm, tremors, etc). Some dogs need to stay in hospital for more aggressive treatment if a large amount or dark chocolate has been ingested.

The most toxic Halloween product is anything labeled as sugar free containing xylitol or birch sugar. This is an artificial sweetener that to humans is innocuous but to dogs and cats can cause low blood sugar from excess insulin production and liver damage/failure. Decontamination is key and if you are concerned your pet has ingested a "sugar free" product, immediately obtain package information, contact poison control (ASPCA Poison Control or Pet Poison Helpline) and seek veterinary care.

Not all pets handle the excitement of holidays and increased interaction well. Some can become stressed and even aggressive with the increased stimulus. Never approach a pet without asking permission from the handler first and never push boundaries. If the pet seems scared or timid, back off and let them adjust and come to you rather than pushing forward as this can lead to unintended bite/scratch injuries.

If your pet is nervous during holidays with new (or even known) people visiting the house, doorbells ringing, fireworks or general increased stimulation, please consider reaching out to your veterinarian to discuss options to improve their comfort and minimize stress during these events. This may include sedative medications, pheromone diffusers, thundershirts or other alternative options as every pet is different. Planning head is the best way to have your pet get to "enjoy" the holidays as well!

At VCA Animal Referral & Emergency Center of Arizona, we help pets live longer, healthier, and happier lives through the highest quality critical care, surgery, oncology and internal medicine services, as well as emergency care at all times.

Located in Mesa, our outstanding supporting staff are trained to the highest standards to help ensure that all our patients receive the best in healing care.

Our hospital has been serving Arizona for over 50 years and will continue to be here when you pets need us. We are available to serve your emergency needs 24/7, our specialists are available Monday through Saturday.

To learn more, call 480-877-0191, or go to www.vcaareca.com.