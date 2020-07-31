VCA Animal Referral & Emergency Center of Arizona discusses the warning signs of heat stroke

VCA Animal Referral & Emergency Center of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Heat stroke is no joke. It is defined as a patient with a temperature of over 104° F with neurologic complications and organ dysfunction. Brachycephalics, elderly, patients with underlying disease and some types of medication can increase risk of heat stroke.

Prevention is key - during summer months walks should occur early and late in the day. Pets that are at higher risk should have limited exercise even during "cooler times." Even a 70° F day can be too hot for pets during exercise. Keeping pets indoors is best. If they are unable to be indoors, they should be provided shade, copious amounts of fresh, clean water and ideally a fan for circulation of air. NEVER LEAVE YOUR PET UNATTENDED IN A VEHICLE NO MATTER THE TEMPERATURE.

Signs of heat stroke include panting excessively, weakness, lethargy, exercise intolerance, bruising, bleeding, and collapse.

If you think your pet may have heat stroke, wet them with room temperature water or a damp towel and place a fan on them to begin cooling while you make your way to a veterinary hospital. All pets suspected to have heat stroke should be evaluated by a veterinarian even if they seem OK. With appropriate and timely treatment, the prognosis for heat stroke can be good.

