Vascular and Interventional Physicians: Minimally invasive vein therapies

6:57 AM, Sep 25, 2018
sonoran living
Vascular &Interventional Physicians (VIP) is an MDIG practice staffed with an elite group of Board-Certified Interventional Radiologists located in Phoenix, AZ. VIP is proud to house Arizona's top leading experts in the treatment of vascular disease and minimally invasive therapies.  

While providing state-of-the-art diagnostic treatment and therapies, we dedicate ourselves at VIP to providing the most advanced and comprehensive treatment in the health-care industry. VIP's unique set up, as a MDIG practice, allows our physicians an extensive outreach in servicing our community.

Our team of physicians unparalleled skill set allows them to excel in raising the standards for providing a cutting-edge service line in diagnostic treatments.  
VIP offers a variety of services including by not limited to varicose veins, venous insufficiencies, chemoembolization and Y-90 treatments along-side many other minimally invasive procedures. Choose our physicians here at VIP to address all your vascular needs and get you back to the happy, healthy and worry-free life you deserve!

Have questions? To learn more about how our physicians can help you, contact us directly at (602)-200-9339 or visit www. Viphysicians.com. Our elite team of providers and our professional health-care staff look forward to servicing you!

Vascular and Interventional Physicians
19636 N. 27th Ave. #301
 Phoenix
(602) 200-9339
viphysicians.com

 

