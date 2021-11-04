Valleywise Health is expanding its Community Healthcare Network with a new West Maryvale facility

Valleywise Health is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Valleywise Health, Maricopa County's healthcare safety net system of care continues the expansion of its community health center network and just opened a brand new, state-of-the-art facility in West Maryvale. This is the fourth such center to open in just the last two years.

Through its network of 11 community health centers across the Valley and its trusted physicians from District Medical Group, Valleywise Health provides primary and pediatric care services along with specialty services to families across the valley in convenient locations near them.

One of the unique aspects of the new West Maryvale facility is this location solely serves the healthcare needs of women and children, and is host to the Refugee Women's Clinic which provides needed services to the vulnerable, yet growing population of refugees within Maricopa County.

Located at 75th avenue and Thomas, West Maryvale provides primary and pediatric care to women and children along with specialty services like OB/GYN, prenatal and postpartum care, teen pregnancy programming and more to all who need services, regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

For more information, call 1 (833) VLLYWSE, or go to www.valleywisehealth.org.