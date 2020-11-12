Valleywise Health: Bringing quality health care to your community

Valleywise Health is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

Transforming a Public Health System, One Community Health Center at a Time

Valleywise Health's tradition of supporting the health needs of undeserved communities for more than 140 years continues as they recently opened two new state-of-the-art community health centers in Laveen and North Phoenix, with a comprehensive health center in Peoria coming in January 2021.

By offering comprehensive, patient-centered, and preventative care, these new clinics, part of Valleywise Health's network of 12 Community Health Centers, demonstrate why the state's only public teaching hospital and safety net system of care is so important for better health, access to care and lower costs.

The new 26,000-square-foot facilities both provide primary and pediatric care, OB/GYN, radiology, pharmacy and behavioral health services. Thanks to our physician partners at District Medical Group and medical residents from the Creighton University Arizona Health Education Alliance, the community will have access to convenient, high quality care.

Valleywise Community Health Centers are equipped to meet the diverse needs of their patients and offer translation services and care management teams who work to eliminate language barriers, assist with care coordination, provide outpatient resources and much more to fulfill the health care systems mission to provide exceptional care, without exception, every patient, every time.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Valleywise Health launched telehealth virtual visits to ensure that patients were still able to receive the care they needed from the comfort and safety of their homes. Telehealth services are offered at each of the 12 community health centers and has become a highly utilized service.

The opening of Laveen and North Phoenix clinics represents a huge step forward in the transformation of Valleywise Health. In 2014, Maricopa County voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 480, providing $935 million to transform our public health system and expand to new communities like Laveen and existing neighborhoods like North Phoenix/Sunnyslope.

Continuing the expansion in 2021, Valleywise Comprehensive Health Center Peoria will open its doors in January. Located at Grand Avenue and Cotton Crossing, the expansive 126,000-square-foot facility will boast services in primary care, cardiology, dialysis, ultrasound and phlebotomy, as well as its own pharmacy.

Beyond serving the health care needs of communities, these centers also act as training facilities for the next generation of physicians in Arizona through Valleywise Health's partnership with the Creighton University Arizona Health Education Alliance. Increasing training opportunities attracts learners that will likely stay in Arizona to practice and serve patients throughout the community. The faculty and the learning environment created provides more access to exceptional care to the most vulnerable populations.

As the public health safety net of care in Maricopa County, Valleywise Health serves the medically underserved or uninsured. Roughly 65% of the patients they serve are on AHCCCS or sliding scale payment, so the importance of these localized, convenient and caring community health centers is more important than ever in creating healthier communities.

For more information on Valleywise Health, to find a community health center near you or book an appointment, visit www.valleywisehealth.org/locations or call 1-(833)-VLLYWSE.