Valley Toyota Dealers is Helping Kids Go Places: Arizona Youth Ballet

The Valley Toyota Dealers is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Arizona Youth Ballet has been training dancers for over 10 years. AZYB has dancers that have gone on to higher education opportunities through dance as well as professional careers, dance and otherwise. They focus on the dancer as a whole and offer master classes that are designed to help the dancers succeed in all aspects of life, not just dance.

For their efforts to help kids go places in our community, Arizona Youth Ballet will receive a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers. They plan to use the money to help sponsor weekly class and performance opportunities.

For more information about Arizona Youth Ballet, go to arizonayouthballet.org.