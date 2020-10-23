Valley Toyota Dealers are Helping Kids Go Places: Miracle League of Arizona

The Valley Toyota Dealers is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The Miracle League of Arizona is a non-profit organization in North Scottsdale, dedicated to providing a safe, successful and enjoyable baseball experience for children, teens and adults with disabilities or special health care needs. They offer adaptive baseball, at an accessible stadium, removing the barriers that would normally keep individuals off the baseball field.

For more information, go to miracleleagueaz.com.

For their efforts to help kids go places in our community, Miracle League of Arizona will receive a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers.