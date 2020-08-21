Valley Toyota Dealers are Helping Kids Go Places! Check out Kids Can Succeed

The Valley Toyota Dealers is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Kids Can Succeed Foundation is committed to helping children, especially those who live in poverty, to reach their full potential and achieve their dreams. They work with children, parents and local communities through initiatives that are designed to make a difference

For their efforts to help kids go places in our community, Kids Can Succeed will receive a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers. They plan to use the money for their typing program, which helps kids learn to type.

For more information about Kids Can Succeed, go to kidscanhope.org.