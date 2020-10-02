Valley Toyota Dealers are Helping Kids Go Places: Chandler Children's Choir

The Valley Toyota Dealers is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Founded in 2008, Chandler Children's Choir is a local community children's choir for youth ages 6-18. They hold auditions regularly for our three main choirs: Junior, Encore and Cantus. Prelude Choir is a non-audition choir experience open to singers ages 6-12.

The Choir has performed from San Francisco to New York City, and was recently invited to perform for a convention of Choral Directors last March. Because of Covid, their concert season is more creative than ever. The singers will be safely and professionally recorded to create a series of music videos that will be presented at a Drive-In Theater format in November called "Thrivin' at the Drive-In: How Can We Keep from Singing?" Other creative and musically fulfilling performance experiences are in the works for our three other main concerts of the season.

They are also committed to being involved in the community on multiple levels. They provide free community concerts every year and have two Neighborhood Choir Programs at Hartford and San Marcos Elementary Schools where they work with more than 75 students annually on site at their school. CCC singers also participate in several community service projects throughout the year including Sleepmats for the Homeless and Feed the Starving Children.

For their efforts to help kids go places in our community, Chandler Children's Choir will receive a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers.

For more information about the Chandler Children's Choir, go to www.chandlerchildrenschoir.org.