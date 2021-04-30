Valle del Sol honors Shalonda Cheatham as a 2021 Mom of the Year

Valle del Sol is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Shalonda Cheatham is an Arizona native, who graduated from Apollo High School. During her childhood, her mother fostered children. So, she was inspired to foster 10 children and also adopt a child. She is kind, thoughtful, and encouraging. She is clear in her expectations and her support. She not only provides a safe home, she empowers her children to be strong, smart, and confident.

Mom of the Year Virtual Celebration

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Program starts at 9:00 a.m.

Valle del Sol’s annual Mom of the Year event honors women of diverse backgrounds for service to the community and for their exemplary roles of mothers.

Why? Affordable, culturally competent, integrated primary care can be hard to find, especially when you’re under-insured or not insured at all. Funds raised from this event will support Valle del Sol Community Health Clinics and the thousands of families who rely on these clinics to keep them, and their communities, healthy.

To register for Valle del Sol's 8th Annual Mom of the Year virtual celebration, visit www.valledelsol.com/mom