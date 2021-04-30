Valle del Sol honors Leticia de la Vara as a 2021 Mom of the Year

Valle del Sol is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Leticia de la Vara balances motherhood, family, community work, and her career. She is Chief of Staff at TNTP, a national education firm focused on ending educational inequalities for children, She held professional roles at ASU's Center for Community Development & Civil Rights, Expect More AZ, UnidosUS, ACLU national board. She is a board member of the AZ Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the ACLU of Arizona, and she serves on the board of directors of Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc.. She is one of the original founding and a current member of the Phoenix Fridas. She was engaged with Somos Immigration Reform, a State Advisory Council member of the US Commission on Civil Rights, a former board member of Trellis, a homeownership advocacy and education nonprofit, and former board member of Planned Parenthood AZ.

Mom of the Year Virtual Celebration

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Program starts at 9:00 a.m.

Valle del Sol's annual Mom of the Year event honors women of diverse backgrounds for service to the community and for their exemplary roles of mothers.

Why? Affordable, culturally competent, integrated primary care can be hard to find, especially when you're under-insured or not insured at all. Funds raised from this event will support Valle del Sol Community Health Clinics and the thousands of families who rely on these clinics to keep them, and their communities, healthy.

To register for Valle del Sol's 8th Annual Mom of the Year virtual celebration, visit www.valledelsol.com/mom