Valentine's Day gift ideas from lifestyle expert Limor Suss

LS Media is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Looking for Valentine's Day gift ideas? Limor Suss has the perfect gifts for everyone you love:

- Adorable classroom Valentine's from Minted.com.

- Gift the man in your life with a Salami Bouquet or Jerky Heart from Mancrates

- Serve your sweetie a Valentine's Day breakfast with a recipe from Curtis Stone and quick clean-up tips using the Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray.

- Add some love to your sweetie's morning coffee with Blue Diamond Almondmilk Creamer.

Visit LimorLoves.com.

