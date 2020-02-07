Menu

Valentine's Day gift ideas from lifestyle expert Limor Suss

Posted: 7:40 AM, Feb 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-07 17:18:47-05
Looking for Valentine's Day gift ideas? Limor Suss has the perfect gifts for everyone you love:

- Adorable classroom Valentine's from Minted.com.
- Gift the man in your life with a Salami Bouquet or Jerky Heart from Mancrates
- Serve your sweetie a Valentine's Day breakfast with a recipe from Curtis Stone and quick clean-up tips using the Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray.
- Add some love to your sweetie's morning coffee with Blue Diamond Almondmilk Creamer.

Visit LimorLoves.com.

