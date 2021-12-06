Uptown Medispa brings Hollywood to Arrowhead

Uptown Medispa Arrowhead is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

EmSculpt NEO™ reduces fat by 30% and increases muscle by 25% on average. You can sculpt your abdomen, buttocks, arms and legs. This innovative solution is first of its kind to simultaneously treat both muscle and fat to dramatically change the tone and appearance of the treated area. EMSCULPT NEO delivers radio frequency to destroy fat and a HIFEM® procedure to stimulate muscle in the treatment area. By delivering optimal energy in a short period of time, we can now give you more results and confidence in less time and for less costs. The Emsella is a breakthrough treatment for sexual wellness and urinary incontinence. This FDA approved, non invasive treatment has a 95% patient satisfaction rate. With 6 fully clothed treatments, it stimulates the entire pelvic floor region and musculature by rehabilitating weak pelvic muscles and restoring neuromuscular control.

