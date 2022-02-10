Understanding the healing power of oxygen under pressure at Rx-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic

Rx-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Bio-hacking your body may sound like science fiction, but that's exactly what Rx-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic, here in Glendale, AZ has been doing for more than 16 years.

Everything in our body works in harmony to allow us to breathe the air around us, walk, run and enjoy life, however it can be made to work better and more efficiently through bio-hacking.

Using Oxygen under pressure, we are able to increase our bodies ability to make energy in the form of ATP. This is the energy that your body uses in every cell, every tissue and helps the body to work better.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy goes beyond the cellular level and into the DNA to protect your DNA and actually make you biologically younger, according to new research out of Israel. The ends of our DNA are called telomeres and they get shorter as we age, but through the use of HBOT we are able to stop them from degrading and even start to lengthen again.

Your DNA will be protected and more importantly you will feel better. Biohacking our bodies allows us to feel the way we were when we were younger and Hyperbaric Oxygen is here to aid in that process. Just ask Shawn, the Clinical Supervisor and Clinical Safety Director at Rx-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic, she has done more than 3000 Hyperbaric 'dives' and she is the first person to tell you about how much better she feels from HBOT.

If you are interested in protecting your health, learn more about the healing power of oxygen under pressure at Rx-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic.

