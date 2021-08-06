UGlow Face & Body offers Morpheus8 & Morpheus Body to target deep layers of the skin

UGlow Face & Body is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The Morpheus8 is a device that combines microneedling with radiofrequency technology for fractional resurfacing that stimulates collagen production. By targeting the deep layers of the skin (up to 8mm!), the building blocks will reorganize themselves in a natural anti-aging process. There is little to no damage to the outer layer of skin. When combined with medical-grade PRP, the results are even more dramatic and increase long-term effectiveness. PRP is reparative and regenerative in nature so this treatment is incredibly effective for people with acne scars, fine lines, surface irregularities, sun damage, loose skin, uneven skin tone, large pores, stretch marks and crepey skin. Morpheus Body can be used on the abdomen, knees, upper arms, inner thighs-anywhere on the body that needs extra TLC.

Morpheus8 & Morpheus Body are in the InMode family of technology. InMode is a leading provider of innovative and award winning medical technologies that focuses on well-being and life-changing results. UGlow Face & Body focuses on medically advanced, regenerative aesthetic treatments that deliver dramatic and remarkable results which last for years to come. As such, InMode has selected UGlow as their Arizona Center of Excellence & Reference Center. This distinct honor is a reflection of UGlow's commitment to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and to offer an unmatched menu of services that delivers real results.

UGlow Face & Body

4205 N. Winfield Scott Plaza, Suite 6

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(602) 562-4531

www.uglowfaceandbody.com