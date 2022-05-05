UGlow Face & Body offers a ​non-surgical facelift.

UGlow Face & Body is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Wondering what is a PDO threadlift? If you've ever admired a celebrity's incredibly well-defined cheekbones or jawline then it's likely you've seen the effects of a PDO threadlift.

A PDO threadlift is an increasingly popular non-surgical option for lifting sagging areas of your face and body to add a youthful contour, without the need for high-risk surgery such as a facelift.The quick and minimally-invasive procedure involves threading dissolvable sutures into the subdermal layer of the skin to act as scaffolding, tightening areas of the body including the neck, cheeks, jaw, and eye area.Additionally, PDO threads stimulate the production of collagen, offering anti-aging effects for years following the procedure. UGlow Face & Body is a woman-owned and operated aesthetics practice dedicated to offering cost-effective treatments that don't carry the same heavy risks associated with traditional invasive surgeries.Want to know more about the non-surgical lifting effects of PDO threadlifts? Get in touch with one of our expert practitioners at UGlowfaceandbody.com to book a consultation or treatment at UGlow Face & Body today.

