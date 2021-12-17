UGlow Face & Body is the EXCLUSIVE provider of FirmSculpt® body contouring

UGlow Face & Body is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

UGlow Face & Body offers FirmSculpt®, a revolutionary approach to body sculpting and skin tightening.

The body contouring experts at UGlow Face & Body have added FirmSculpt® to their extensive list of services that make you look and feel your best. By offering this innovative, minimally-invasive procedure, the Old Town Scottsdale-based center's proprietary awake liposuction is unlike any other service currently available and offers superior, safe and permanent results.

UGlow Face & Body is the exclusive provider of FirmSculpt® and is performed by board-certified plastic surgeon Martin A. Morse. With nearly 30 year of experience and having performed more than 3,000 liposuction procedures, you're in the best of hands. FirmSculpt® body sculpting permanently removes fat, tightens skin and is inherently safer, and more effective, than other forms of liposuction. By combining BodyTite and PRP (platelet rich plasma), this procedure stimulates collagen production and regenerates new, healthier tissue resulting in superior results and minimal down time.

FirmSculpt® is different than other surgical and non-surgical body contouring procedures. Instead of using a laser to tighten the skin (such as Laser Lipo, Smart Lipo, TriSculpt and AirSculpt), it uses BodyTite radiofrequency technology. BodyTite contains artificial intelligence that checks the internal temperature 1,000 times per second to ensure safety. In addition, BodyTite is powered by directional radiofrequency (RF) which provides contraction of the dermis, subdermal connective tissue and adipose tissue coagulation-fancy words that mean exceptional tightening of the skin both internally and externally. The bottom line is not only is RF safer than laser-assisted lipo, but the results are superior because the technology itself far surpasses the skin tightening ability of most lasers.

UGlow Face & Body

4205 North Winfield Scott Plaza, Suite 6

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(602) 562-4531

www.uglowfaceandbody.com