UGlow Face & Body is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

UGlow Face & Body is excited to announce their expansion to Las Vegas! UGlow brings to Vegas their exclusive and advanced services, including their patent-pending FirmSculpt® body sculpting procedure. UGlow is a woman-owned and operated advanced aesthetics and body sculpting practice based in Scottsdale.

UGlow is founded and owned by Krista Kutac, who has worked for 17 years in the medical aesthetic industry, leading several passionate teams of aesthetic professionals across 100 medspas and cosmetic surgery centers nationwide. Krista founded UGlow Face & Body with the goal of helping people increase their confidence and to become the best version of themselves. What makes UGlow unique is their attention to detail with each patient and their commitment to delivering advanced, customized services. The team at UGlow believes that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes and colors and the trait that makes a person the most beautiful, is confidence.

UGlow developed FirmSculpt®, a revolutionary, patent-pending awake-liposuction for permanent fat removal and tighter, newer and younger-looking skin. FirmSculpt® is minimally-invasive, safe and combines the most advanced technology available. They're the InMode Center of Excellence in Arizona, and now in Nevada.

UGlow Face & Body

4205 North Winfield Scott Plaza, Suite 6

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(602) 562-4531

www.uglowfaceandbody.com