US Bank is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.
Where to Find the U.S. Bank Food Truck in Arizona
The U.S. Bank "Made in Arizona" food truck is rolling around the state with free food from local small-business customers.
The bank's branded food truck is currently visiting U.S. Bank branches and appearing at community events, giving out free food and demonstrating its
recently rebuilt mobile app
. Featured restaurants include:
· Brushfire Tacos y Tapas
· Hub Restaurant & Ice Creamery
· Moreno's Mexican Grill
· Paletas La Michoakana
· Rhema's Soul Cuisine
· Rita's Italian Ice
The food truck will be making nearly 30 stops around the Phoenix area between now and the end of March. Here's where to find it over the next few weeks:
Thursday, Jan. 16
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tempe Marketplace Branch, 2060 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, Arizona
Saturday, Jan. 18
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tucson Children's Museum
Monday, Jan. 20
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Margaret T. Hance Park
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Noon to 2 p.m.
N Power Branch, 1855 N Power Road, Mesa, Arizona
Thursday, Jan. 23
8 to 10 a.m.
Hispanic Chamber, 1010 E Missouri Ave., Phoenix
Saturday, Jan. 25
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Doggie Street Festival, Steele Indian School Park
Tuesday, Jan. 28
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Arrowhead Fry's, 6611 W Bell Rd, Glendale, Arizona
Thursday, Jan. 30
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tatum & Shea Branch, 4707 E Shea Blvd., Phoenix
Saturday, Feb. 1
Downtown Mesa Festival of Arts
Wednesday, Feb. 5
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Chandler Intel Branch, 5000 W Chandler Blvd., Chandler, Arizona
Friday, Feb. 7
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Phoenix Chinese Cuisine & Culture Festival, Margaret T. Hance Park
For additional events beyond Feb. 7, check out the U.S. Bank Newsroom .