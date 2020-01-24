US Bank is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Where to Find the U.S. Bank Food Truck in Arizona

The U.S. Bank "Made in Arizona" food truck is rolling around the state with free food from local small-business customers.

The bank's branded food truck is currently visiting U.S. Bank branches and appearing at community events, giving out free food and demonstrating its recently rebuilt mobile app . Featured restaurants include:

· Brushfire Tacos y Tapas

· Hub Restaurant & Ice Creamery

· Moreno's Mexican Grill

· Paletas La Michoakana

· Rhema's Soul Cuisine

· Rita's Italian Ice

The food truck will be making nearly 30 stops around the Phoenix area between now and the end of March. Here's where to find it over the next few weeks:

Thursday, Jan. 16

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tempe Marketplace Branch, 2060 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, Arizona

Saturday, Jan. 18

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tucson Children's Museum

Monday, Jan. 20

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Margaret T. Hance Park

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Noon to 2 p.m.

N Power Branch, 1855 N Power Road, Mesa, Arizona

Thursday, Jan. 23

8 to 10 a.m.

Hispanic Chamber, 1010 E Missouri Ave., Phoenix

Saturday, Jan. 25

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Doggie Street Festival, Steele Indian School Park

Tuesday, Jan. 28

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Arrowhead Fry's, 6611 W Bell Rd, Glendale, Arizona

Thursday, Jan. 30

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tatum & Shea Branch, 4707 E Shea Blvd., Phoenix

Saturday, Feb. 1

Downtown Mesa Festival of Arts

Wednesday, Feb. 5

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chandler Intel Branch, 5000 W Chandler Blvd., Chandler, Arizona

Friday, Feb. 7

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phoenix Chinese Cuisine & Culture Festival, Margaret T. Hance Park

For additional events beyond Feb. 7, check out the U.S. Bank Newsroom .