Tutera Medical is offering a solution to urinary incontinence and intimate wellness

Tutera Medical™ is excited to announce the launch of our new services with Viveve and InControl Medical Product - Viveve Solutions! Childbirth, physical activity, and aging are all common factors in urinary incontinence so much so that one in three women will suffer from urinary leakage. This can have a big impact on their quality of daily life as well as their confidence. We chose to bring in Viveve Solutions as several patients opened up to us about their changing bodies and the impact these changes have on every aspect of life - emotional, physical and social. We specialize in elective procedures that help our clients get back to doing activities they love while feeling beautiful inside and out. At Tutera Medical we are pleased to introduce a safe, proven, non-surgical treatment option with no downtime for women suffering from urinary incontinence and intimate wellness!

Is the Viveve Solutions Treatment right for you?

During a Viveve Solutions treatment consultation, the extent that your symptoms are affecting your daily activities and quality of life will be discussed.

Common questions include:

· Do you leak urine when you laugh, cough, sneeze, or work out?

· Do you wear panty liners as a protection for leakage?

· Do tampons slip or not feel as snug?

· Do you have to urinate frequently?

We know our patients are busy and these treatments allow women to get straight back to the activities they enjoy. By adding Viveve Solutions as a service at our office, we are hoping to raise awareness about our ability to provide options for a common, unaddressed issue affecting our female patients, their friends, and loved ones. Call us at: 480-874-1515

The Viveve System is indicated for general surgery for electrocoagulation and hemostasis in the United States. In Canada, the Viveve System is indicated for general surgery for electrocoagulation and hemostasis and vaginal laxity. The InControl Products (InToneMV and ApexM) are indicated for the treatment of all forms of urinary incontinence and InToneMV is also indicated for fecal incontinence in the United States.

