Tutera Medical is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

At Tutera Medical, our focus is hormone health. We specialize in using bio-identical hormone replacement therapy in order to balance estradiol and testosterone levels. In addition to optimizing your estrogen and/or testosterone, we are concerned with the various endocrine disrupting chemicals altering your existing hormone profile. These chemicals can mimic estrogens within your body and can ultimately have a negative impact on your health. Research has shown that these xenoestrogens or "foreign" estrogens have been linked to testicular, prostate and breast cancers. Additionally, they can promote thyroid dysfunction, fibrocystic breast disease, migraines, endometriosis, and other hormone-related conditions.

Most exposures to xenoestrogens come from use of everyday household products including detergents, household cleaners, dryer sheets, fabric softener, soaps, shampoos, deodorants, lotions, cosmetics, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, Styrofoam cups/containers, plastic storage containers and dining utensils/cups/plates. Pesticides and insecticides are another common source of xenoestrogens. It is important to note that exposure to the pesticides and insecticides can either be from direct use of the products or merely consumption of foods sprayed with these chemicals. Due to the added hormones in our food system, we can be exposed to xenoestrogens via commercial dairy products, beef and poultry. Synthetic food additives and even tap water can be other sources of xenoestrogens. Finally, because of the incompatibility of synthetic estrogens with the human body, one could argue that the body will interpret the synthetic estradiol replacement therapy as a xenoestrogen.

The best way to reduce xenoestrogens is to eliminate your source of exposure. Through this removal of obstacles that impede the body's ability to heal itself, we work with you via diet, lifestyle, and supplementation to help your liver detoxify itself and eliminating these toxic pseudo-hormones. In addition, the diet will support healthy, natural hormone production.

Ultimately, we recommend our xenoestrogen protocol to all our clients because we would like everyone to achieve the best results with bio-identical hormone therapy and most importantly, to experience optimal wellness.

Tutera Medical

8412 E Shea Blvd Suite 101

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 874-1515

tuteramedical.com

