Menu

Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Tutera Medical on how they help ease chronic pain without the side effects

items.[0].videoTitle
((SL Advertiser)) Tutera Medical can be reached by calling (480) 874-1515 or visiting www.TUTERAMEDICAL.com
Posted at 8:55 AM, Feb 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-24 13:17:49-05

Tutera Medical is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Tutera Medical
8412 E. Shea Blvd., Ste 101
Scottsdale
(480) 874-1515
TuteraMedical.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV