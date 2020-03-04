Tutera Medical doctors talk about the importance of testosterone for men as they age

Tutera Medical is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

A man's testosterone (T) is his most vital hormone. It impacts everything from muscles, brain and sex drive, to blood, arteries, organs and glands. Take it away and his well-being goes with it. That's why low testosterone (Low T) can be so devastating.

Andropause: Every man begins a gradual drop in hormone production around age 30. He loses approximately one to two percent a year until sometime between 40 and 50 years of age, his T levels fall sharply and signify the beginning of andropause. By age 50, most men have lost over half of their T, which can have a major impact on their health. Lifestyle changes alone aren't sufficient to address hormonal imbalances. Therefore, it's important for men to be aware of early symptoms and start checking their hormone levels in their 40's with a simple blood panel - before Low T strikes.

Symptoms: Fatigue, mood swings, poor mental focus, low stamina, sleep disturbances, memory loss, depression, erectile dysfunction, irritability, decreased sex drive, anxiety, bone loss, high cholesterol, loss of muscle mass, weight gain, belly fat, and decreased sense of well-being. Studies show a link between Low T and cardiovascular risk, insulin resistance, high cholesterol and osteoporosis.

Health Benefits: Enhances energy, well-being, memory, concentration, lean body mass, muscle strength, bone density, metabolism and sexual function. Relieves depression, anxiety and fatigue. Helps maintain a healthy supply of red blood cells, cardiovascular function and a normal lipid profile.

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT): There are many different forms of TRT and it's important to distinguish between the synthetic type found in most traditional hormone replacement therapies (HRT) and natural, plant-based compounds used in bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT). Synthetic pills, patches, gels, drops, troches, creams and injections with generic doses often contain harmful chemicals and additives that can pose serious health risks. BHRT uses natural hormones whose molecular structure contains the exact biochemical structure as the human hormone, with no side effects.

The Power of Pellets®: Delivery is key to effective TRT. Studies show that hormone pellets - about the size of a grain of rice and slipped under the skin - provide the most effective delivery system because they are monitored naturally by the body's own heart rate for 24-7 distribution exactly when needed. This approach can restore the body to its normal physiology. Pellets last about 6 months.

Dosing: Pellets work best when they are precisely dosed and individualized for each patient's specific needs. Safe and effective TRT involves: accurate testing and analysis; bioidentical hormones, proper dosage and round the clock delivery to sustain hormone levels. Restoring T to normal, physiologic levels. means customizing the dosage to the individual and monitoring patients on a regular basis.

Beyond Andropause: Parkinson's & Traumatic Brain Injury: A number of retired NFL players have turned to SottoPelle® for relief from a variety of issues related to brain injuries. New studies show that Low T is related to neurodegenerative conditions such as Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), concussions, Parkinson's disease (PD), Alzheimer's and dementia. Since the sex hormones are also closely related to cognitive and neuromuscular function, positive results are being reported in patients with PD, TBI and PTSD.

