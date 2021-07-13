Tutera Medical: Contour Light can help trim your trouble spots

Tutera Medical is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

WHAT IS RED LIGHT THERAPY?

If you're not familiar with red light therapy, this article gives a good overview of what it is and how it works. The short version is this:

Red light therapy delivers safe, concentrated wavelengths of natural light to your skin and cells.

Infrared wavelengths of light stimulate cells and reduce oxidative stress, so your body is able to make more usable energy to power itself, increasing function, speeding healing, and lowering inflammation & pain.

Non-Invasive, Natural Alternative to Liposuction

The Contour Light is one of the fastest-growing areas of aesthetic medicine, most likely because it is nonsurgical procedure with no significant side effects. Research has shown infared light's long-term effectiveness in reducing overall body circumference measurements in hips, waist, thighs, and upper arms. The treatment is painless and each session is about 20 minutes.

Natural Light Therapy for Inflammation Treatment

Red light therapy alleviates chronic inflammation by increasing blood flow to the damaged tissues, and it's been found in numerous clinical trials to increase the body's antioxidant defenses.

Dr. Michael Hamblin of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital is one of the world's leading photomedicine researchers. He's studied light therapy at length and concluded that one of its most reproducible effects is

"an overall reduction in inflammation, which is particularly important for disorders of joints, traumatic injuries, lung disorders and in the brain."

What Are Signs Inflammation?

The five classic signs of inflammation are

· Heat

· Redness

· Swelling

· Pain

· Loss of function

Pain is caused by chemicals like bradykinin & histamine that your body releases to stimulate your nerve endings as a warning of danger.

There is also clinical evidence for a link between depression and inflammation, both for depression-triggering inflammation and for inflammation leading to depression.

THE TAKE-AWAY

The Contour Light can bring tremendous benefits to those seeking an alternative to liposuction and prescriptive treatments. Studies also show that patients are reporting reduced inflammation and reduced pain in as little as one 20 minute Contour Light session.

