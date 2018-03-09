Tuft & Needle launches brand-new product, The Pouch

Tuft & Needle is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Tuft & Needle (T&N) started by taking on the mattress industry, and if the team has learned anything along the way, it's that the problems they aimed to solve didn't stop where sleep begins. Furniture shopping doesn't get any less difficult when you step outside of your bedroom, and the pitfalls of mattress shopping seem to apply to just about any product you need to make a house a home. Even

though T&N's mission to create high-quality comfort may have began with a mattress, they're now ready to bring theT&N Adaptive® foam to the rest of your home.

Introducing, The T&N Pouch.

The T&N Pouch got its start like most T&N products-they had a problem, so they created a solution. T&N needed comfy seating around the office, and their passion project quickly gained traction as they started sending the Pouches to events and retail stores. T&N employees are always the first customers, and their team members have shaped the brand's favorite chair to work and rest in over the last few years. Perfectly supportive but plush as ever, the Pouch is everything you'd want to kick up your feet and read a good book in, work the afternoon away in, or snuggle in for movie night.

T&N filled the Pouch with a blend of T&N Adaptive® foam and polyester fiber to make sure no lumps form and the Pouch won't deflate over time. A quick fluff from time to time keeps it looking good as new. T&N's foam carries certifications from CertiPur-US and Oeko-Tex so you know you're getting the best possible product. While other companies rely on leftover foams and slippery beans or pellets,T&N uses recycled fibers and brand-spankin' new foam.

Currently available in three colors, T&N designed the quilted cover to compliment and never distract, no matter your decor. Designed with everyone in mind, the T&N Pouch is built to withstand the energy of the young crowd with a grown-up aesthetic in mind. The durable cover is easily removed to wash away all that lounging, and you won't have to worry about a foam mess sprinkled throughout the rest of your house-the inner zipper locks to prevent little ones (And furry ones!) from digging into the fluffy filling.

With a 3-year limited warranty, a 100-Day Sleep Trial, and quick shipping right to your door, your new favorite chair comes

risk-free and ready to relax in and, of course, with the same hassle-free return policy as the rest of T&N's product family.



Tuft & Needle is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living