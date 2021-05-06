Watch
Trouble spots won't go away? Try High Def Lipo from Advanced Image Med Spa and Elite Wellness Center

Posted at 8:17 AM, May 06, 2021
Advanced Image Med Spa and Elite Wellness Center is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

Advanced Image Med Spa and Elite Wellness Center is Glendale Arizona's premier Medical Spa and Laser Center. We offer the most advanced and comprehensive services available to help keep you looking youthful and natural. Our Estheticians and Laser Technicians have advanced training and years of expertise.

Dr. Jennessa Iannitelli owns and operates our medical spa so you know we are invested in our community and the care and satisfaction of our patients.

Advanced Image Med Spa and Elite Wellness Center
7942 W. Bell Rd. Suite 2
Glendale, AZ 85308
(480) 845-4121
www.advancedimagemedspa.com

