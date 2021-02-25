Tide Cleaners: The neighborhood dry cleaner you can trust!

Tide Cleaners is an advertise of Sonoran Living.

Looking For A Neighborhood Dry Cleaner You Can Trust?

Look No Further Than Tide Cleaners.

For most individuals, clothing is a very personal item. Whether it's an expensive dress shirt or an evening gown with sentimental value, these are one-of-a-kind items that shouldn't be handled by just anyone. When selecting a neighborhood dry cleaner, you want to identify a brand you trust. A place that will treat each customer's clothing as its own, returning items cleaner, whiter and fresher than ever. Backed by the cleaning power and expertise of the 75-year-old Tide brand families have been trusting for generations, Tide Cleaners is transforming the way people outsource their professional dry cleaning and laundry service.

Recently, the brand introduced Tide Cleaners' Complete Care Hygienic Clean. Developed by a team with more than 100 years of research and development experience, this new Tide detergent is exclusive to Tide Cleaners. The unique 4-step cleaning experience combines Tide's Diamond Formula, color-safe bleach, Downy fabric conditioner and proprietary whiteness-enhancing technology to deliver the cleanest clean ever. Key benefits include:

● The exclusive formula provides a deep, hygienic clean & powerful stain-fighting

● Whiteness-enhancing technology will keep shirts looking whiter over time

● Innovative scent treatment can be activated for long-lasting freshness

Tide Cleaners has 18 locations through the metro-Phoenix area and is currently offering first-time customers 30% off their first dry cleaning order by visiting this website.

For many, it's all about making cleaning clothes as hassle-free as possible. Tide Cleaners' free Inner Circle Rewards program provides amenities such as next day turnaround time, express checkout, 24/7 secure drop-off & pick-up access and order-ready email notifications.

For customers who don't want to leave their house to run another errand, Tide Cleaners also offers a free pick-up and delivery service which brings professionally laundered and pressed clothes right to a customer's door. By registering at this website, the contactless service picks up bagged, dirty garments and then returns fresh clothes to the home or office of the individual. With no hidden fees, Tide Cleaners is even offering 50% off a first home delivery order.

Tide Cleaners also offers Wash & Fold service for general laundry items that do not require pressing, such as pants, shorts, t-shirts, socks and undergarments. Priced at only $1.99 per pound, Wash & Fold was introduced to alleviate the stress of doing everyday laundry. With the increased demands people are encountering as a result of current events, this is proving to be more useful than ever.

"The satisfaction of our guests is the top priority at Tide Cleaners," said Phil D'Elia, President of Tide Cleaners Arizona. "From our delivery routes to our exceptional dry cleaning, all of our services stem from the desire to create a memorable experience that is easy, convenient and effective."

To learn more about Tide Cleaners or find a location nearest you, visit www.tidecleanersaz.com.