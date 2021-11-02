Thyroid Nodule Treatment Center offers NEW, nonsurgical treatment for thyroid nodules

Thyroid Nodule Treatment Center is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The condition of thyroid nodules is very common. Most thyroid nodules are benign and require no treatment other than periodic ultrasound surveillance and physical examination.

Very large thyroid nodules cause symptoms such as pressure, choking, and generalized discomfort. Swallowing is sometimes difficult as well. Some nodules have overactive thyroid function causing symptoms of fatigue, cardiac arrhythmia, and heat intolerance. These conditions had very few options for therapy other than surgery until recently.

Now nonsurgical therapy using ultrasound guided radiofrequency ablation is available in Phoenix Arizona. This treatment essentially heats up the nodule while leaving the normal thyroid tissue unharmed. The nodule shrinks in size, allowing for symptoms to improve and be eliminated. The overactive nodules stop making hormone immediately and the gland recovers to its normal function.

This new treatment is performed, in office under local anesthesia by a surgeon skilled in ultrasound-guided procedures. There is no recovery other than experiencing general neck soreness for 24 to 48 hours. The risks of the procedure are much lower than surgery, thyroid medication is not needed and there is no surgical scar. Patients have been delighted with the cosmetic results and their quality of life being restored.

