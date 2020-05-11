Menu

The Sampair Group: How family law cases are being effected by Covid-19

((SL Advertiser)) For family law help contact The Sampair Group at (623) 888-8661 or visitwww.sampair.com
The Sampair Group is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The Sampair Group is composed of highly acclaimed family law attorneys that have represented thousands of in-need Arizonans statewide. With over 39 years of legal experience, Attorney Patrick Sampair stands ready to tackle your toughest legal dispute.

Part of what distinguishes The Sampair Group from other attorneys in Arizona is their level of expertise and wide-ranging experience. Our attorneys have almost 60 years of combines experience. Our paralegals also have over 75 years of combined experience the legal field.

Our Family Law and Divorce Lawyers deal exclusively with divorce and custody cases no matter the complexity or level of custody entanglement. When you need an experienced attorney who will aggressively pursue your case from start to finish, you can count on The Sampair Group to work on your behalf with integrity, honesty, and professionalism.

