The new normal: Doctor On Demand can treat you without you even leaving your home

If you are caring for a senior family member or loved one, you are among 34 million Americans playing a crucial role in a senior's health. In your role, you may be managing a senior's complex health care needs ranging from medication management to coordinating doctor appointments and transporting them to multiple visits throughout the week. This can be especially stressful on top of helping with their other needs like personal care, home organization or general transportation.

Using telehealth can help alleviate some of the stress you experience with medical care for those in your care. Telehealth brings quality health care into the home and is easy to use. It eliminates travel times to care, waiting rooms, and can be used at any time of day or night.

Doctor On Demand offers live video visits with board-certified physicians 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Doctor On Demand also offers visits by appointment with mental health professionals. It is simple to register for an account and to connect with a doctor using your smartphone, tablet or a computer.

Telehealth is a great option for conditions like cold & flu, sinus infections, skin rashes, UTIs, allergies, and many more. Your telehealth physician will be able to send new prescriptions and prescription refills to your local pharmacy, generally within 10 minutes. Telehealth can also be used to manage chronic conditions and for behavioral health needs like stress, anxiety, feeling blue, and depression.

During a telehealth visit, you will complete an intake form to give the physician an understanding of your current medications, allergies and health conditions. The physician will then address your current symptoms and may ask questions for more information or to clarify what you are feeling. Just like an in-person visit, the physician will complete a thorough exam, observing your symptoms and may ask you to use your hands to evaluate and describe certain symptoms. As a caregiver, you can easily help the person in your care start a visit and accompany them through the appointment.

By selecting a high quality, HIPAA-compliant telehealth service you can trust that those in your care are in good hands. Studies have shown that through video-based care, patients and physicians feel they can build rapport and establish a trusted physician-patient relationship.

At Doctor On Demand, we're all about providing compassionate care and building long-term relationships. Patients are able to see the first available physician within minutes, or schedule an appointment with their favorite physician who they can see time and time again. You can even create a small group of 3 or 4 physicians who are your favorites, for return visits.

Check with your insurance provider to see if telehealth is covered on your plan. Doctor On Demand is available with or without insurance, and accepts many of the top insurance plans. Doctor On Demand also accepts Medicare Part B coverage for medical care, making it more cost-efficient and convenient for seniors to access care than ever before. To learn more, visit: www.doctorondemand.com/Medicare