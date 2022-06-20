The National Technical Institute in Phoenix is hosting an open house for fast-track career training

National Technical Institute is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

National Technical Institute to Host Open House on National HVAC Tech Day - Wed., June 22

National Technical Institute (NTI), a state approved trade school offering fast-track training for HVAC, plumbing and electrical careers, is hosting an open house on National HVAC Tech Day, Wednesday, June 22 from 5 - 8 p.m. The school is encouraging those looking for a new, essential career to stop by and learn about the programs they offer.

Attendees can tour the real-life installation and training labs featuring the most modern and relevant HVAC mechanical, commercial refrigeration, electrical, and plumbing equipment in the industry.

National HVAC Tech Day celebrates the work of HVAC technicians and acknowledges the importance of these very essential workers.

What is your next move?

The pandemic has forced people to reconsider their futures, leading many Arizonians to take part in the Great Resignation. In fact, a higher percentage of Arizonans quit their jobs in March 2022 than almost anywhere in the nation. Data collected by WalletHub find the "quit rate'' hit 4.2 percent (for every 1,000 people employed, 42 quit).

According to the recent survey, Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2022 conducted by PwC, "Skilled employees are most likely to ask for promotions and pay raises and to feel listened to by their manager, while those lacking skills lack power in the workplace."

So, if you're looking to start a new career, now is a great time to consider learning a trade and developing skills that can lead to a long-lasting career in industries that are in desperate need of workers. HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical are high-demand, essential jobs that pay well, making them an optimal career path to pursue.

Why are the trades in such high demand?

Analysts predict more than 3 million skilled trade jobs will remain open by 2028, and a recent survey by the National Association of Home Builders revealed that 69 percent of its members are already experiencing delays in completing projects on time due to a shortage of qualified workers. And, according to Build Your Future Arizona, the skills gap in the state's construction industry is projected to hit 261,000 by September 2024.

"There has never been a better time to prepare for these jobs. Well-trained employees are in high demand and it is no secret that having a marketable skill in today's job market can lead to great paying jobs with better benefits," said Rick Jackson, Campus Director of NTI Phoenix.

Quality Training with High-Earning Potential

NTI's mission is to produce problem solving, creative thinking graduates who possess industry-standard knowledge and skills for a long-term, promising career. Taking only 16 weeks to complete, NTI offers hybrid training programs consisting of both online classes and in-person lab training, weekend or weekday tracks and morning or evening classes.

"Hands-on instruction is key to learning and prepares students for an actual job. That is why we immerse our students in real world situations spending approximately 50 percent of their time in NTI's state of the art training labs," said Jackson.

According to the U.S. Bureau Labor of Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, the average salary for HVAC installers and mechanics is $48,730, electricians is $56,180, and $55,160 for plumbers. In fact, demand is so great that some NTI students are being hired even before they graduate.

To enroll, students must be 17 years or older and provide proof of a high school diploma, or equivalent. Contact NTIs admissions office for more information.

You're Invited!

Open House on National HVAC Tech Day

National Technical Institute

Wednesday, June 22

5 - 8p.m

Tour the campus, meet the instructors, learn about the programs, enjoy some food!

National Technical Institute is located at 3660 E. Wier Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85040