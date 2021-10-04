Watch
The Lost and Found Resale Interiors has everything you need to host for the holidays without the price tag

((SL Sponsor)) The Lost and Found Resale Interiors is open 7 days a week. Visit LostAndFoundResale.com
Posted at 8:36 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 12:20:41-04

The Lost and Found Resale Interiors are a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

Located on the Northwest Corner of 76th Street & Greenway-Hayden Loop, The Lost & Found Resale Interiors opened it's first shop in the Fall of 2012. We have since doubled our space and moved across the street to a new bright and amazing location.

The Lost and Found Resale Interiors specializes in unique, eclectic resale and consignment furniture. We are not only a consignment furniture store, but we also seek out and purchase specialty items from around the state and country. We believe a home should be eclectic combining all types of furnishings, old and new, to show off your personal style. We carry brands such as Restoration Hardware, Crate & Barrel, Room & Board, Design Within Reach, Ethan Allen, Pottery barn and more., We also find & accept fantastic vintage and mid-century modern furniture and accessories.

We have thousands of items for every budget and keep our furnishings priced very competitively. Drop in to experience the new side of Used Furniture- you'll be glad you did. **

The Lost and Found Resale Interiors
15530 N. Greenway Hayden Loop #100
(480) 588-7006
LostAndFoundResale.com

