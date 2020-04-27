The Essential Guide to Closing the Life of Your Loved One - a system to guide you and your family through the closing of life.

Dava Publishing is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

I've Got It Covered - The Essential Guide to Closing the Life of Your Loved One is a beautifully designed organizational system that will lead your family step-by-step through the process of closing your life when you are called to your eternal resting place. Having this information at their fingertips will save your family considerable time, money, effort and frustration during one of their most difficult times. It will allow you to gently guide them through the daunting journey they are about to embark on, even after you are gone.

The book is a place to record (write) all of your information such as:

Personal and family information, account numbers, passwords, policy numbers, contacts, phone numbers, social media information, charities, pet care information and other very essential information.

The "binder" is where you will place all of you're actual life & health insurance policies, ID cards, statements, legal documents, deeds & titles etc. The binder also includes generic state specific legal forms that some people don't have such as: Last Will & Testament, Power of Attorney(s), Living Will, Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) and more.

When these two powerful tools are combined your loved ones will have everything they need to close your life in a safe, timely and efficient manner.

Having I've Got It Covered will allow your family to focus on their memories of you and help quicken their process of moving forward.

I've Got It Covered is your last gift to your family and the one they will remember the most. Order yours today at www.davapublishing.com or order on Amazon.com

