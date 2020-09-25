The Arabella Sedona: Relaxation and adventure in the Red Rocks of Sedona

The Arabella Sedona is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Journey into the high desert for relaxation and adventure at The Arabella Sedona. Discover amazing views of the dramatic Red Rocks and embrace the relaxed spirit and vital energy of this captivating setting.

Centrally located in Sedona, The Arabella offers comfortable, stylish accommodations in a tranquil setting. Enjoy the fine cuisine of Mexico at Mole, right in the heart of the resort. Steps away, is Gallery Row, at the Hillside Shops and Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village highlighting local boutiques, fine art galleries and restaurants. Nearby, there is easy access to over 300 miles of scenic hiking and biking trails.

The Arabella Sedona is the perfect refuge for recharging after a day spent exploring. Your stay at The Arabella offers complimentary breakfast, complimentary WiFi, 2-swimming pools, 2-hot tubs, a bike spa, on-site dog park, sculpture gardens, complimentary cruiser bikes to get you around Sedona, and we are a Hummingbird Sanctuary.

Your Sedona adventure awaits. Hike, bike, rest, repeat. Experience nature, discover yourself.

The Arabella Sedona

1-928-282-7151

ArabellaSedona.com